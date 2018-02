GLENDALE — North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Saturday night, Feb. 3 responded to a crash involving five vehicles on I-43 near Silver Spring.

We’re told no one involved had to be taken to the hospital.

Shortly after this crash, there was another about a mile north. In that case, the driver was trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

North Shore Fire/Rescue officials encouraged drivers to take it slow on the slick roads.

Crews on scene with a 5 vehicle crash 5800blk NB I43 in Glendale. Lanes 1 & 2 completely blocked. Use extreme… https://t.co/kYO8XUGIXM — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 4, 2018

Crews now enroute for another vehicle crash (single vehicle) requiring extrication 6400blk NB I43. #SlowDown. — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 4, 2018