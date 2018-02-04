Operation Bunny Hop: Local businesses make sure children have happy Easter

MILWAUKEE -- We're still more than a week away from Valentine's Day, but some local businesses are already working to make sure children at St. Jude's have a happy Easter. Jennifer Clark from Jen's Sweet Treats and Amanda Snyder with Hungry Man Moving join Wake Up to talk about their efforts.
About Operation Bunny Hop (website)
Hopper needs your help with Teenager basket stuffers! Journals, DVDs (PG or G rated), ear buds, chapter books, adult coloring books, nail polish and makeup. We are also in need of 100 packages of microwave popcorn. Help fill these boxes to insure a smile goes on a child's face undergoing treatment at St.Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis this Easter!