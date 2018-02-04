× Police seek suspect who stole peach brandy from Pick ‘n Save in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of taking peach brandy from the Pick ‘n Save store on Appleton Ave. without paying.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 3 around 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect, a white male in his late teens, entered the liquor department and took the 750 milliliter bottle of E&J Peach Brandy valued at $12.99 and fled the store without paying.

He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. After the theft, police say he entered a silver, early 2000s Volkswagen Passat, with two people inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.