× ‘Snow Removal Operation:’ Even side parking Sunday night in Milwaukee; posted signs take precedence

MILWAUKEE — A City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works “Snow Removal Operation” will remain in effect for Sunday night, Feb. 4, and that means you must park on the even side of the street by 11 p.m., through 6 a.m. Monday morning. DPW officials noted: The posted signs take precedence. That means that if there is a no parking sign or other signed rule on the even side of the street, that sign/rule takes precedence, and residents should park on the odd side to avoid a citation.

DPW officials said as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 287 total pieces of equipment were on the job on city streets, along with 119 salt trucks with front plow blades mounted. 121 garbage trucks with plow blades mounted were tackling side streets, and 47 end loaders were addressing dead-ends and cul-de-sacs.

DPW crews will be working 12-hour shifts until the cleanup is completed, and DPW officials noted they’re monitoring the forecast with more snow on the way.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW operation will result in a $40 citation. Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 65 days or more past due. Remember — you also need a valid overnight parking permit to park on a city street.

As you clear snow at your own home, you’re reminded to please not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the street. Additionally, drivers should slow down and allow plow and salt truck drivers plenty of space to do their work.

CLICK HERE for City of Milwaukee Winter Parking Regulations. CLICK HERE to sign up for parking email and text alerts.