Weekend Snow Totals – February 4, 2018
Here are snow totals from across southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, February 3rd to Sunday, February 4, 2018. Courtesy: National Weather Service
|Belgium
|8.3”
|New Berlin
|8.0”
|Sussex
|7.5”
|Theresa
|7.1”
|West Bend
|7.0”
|Randolph
|7.0”
|Okauchee Lake
|7.0”
|Lisbon
|7.0”
|Butler
|7.0”
|Sullivan
|6.8”
|Random Lake
|6.5”
|Lac La Belle
|6.5”
|Hartland
|6.5”
|Cascade
|6.5”
|Sheboygan
|6.4”
|Brown Deer
|6.3”
|Horicon
|6.2”
|Merton
|6.1”
|Waukesha
|6.0”
|Ripon
|6.0”
|Hartford
|6.0”
|Germantown
|6.0”
|Fox Point
|6.0”
|Watertown
|6.0”
|Plymouth
|5.9”
|Racine
|5.8”
|Pewaukee
|5.6”
|Pleasant Prairie
|5.5”
|Oconomowoc
|5.5”
|Mequon
|5.5”
|Hustisford
|5.5”
|Grafton
|5.5”
|FOX6 Studios
|5.5”
|Delavan
|5.5”
|West Allis
|5.0”
|Wales
|5.0”
|Fort Atkinson
|5.0”
|Port Washington
|4.6”
|Oak Creek
|4.6”
|Milwaukee
|4.5”
|Kohler
|4.5”
|East Troy
|4.5”
|East Troy
|4.5”
|Eagle
|4.5”
|Mitchell Int’l.
|4.3”
|Madison
|4.3”
|Madison
|4.3”
|Glendale
|4.2”
|Whitewater
|4.0”
|Muskego
|4.0”
|Muskego
|4.0”
|Franksville
|4.0”
|Cascade
|4.0”
|Caledonia
|4.0”
|Waterford
|3.8”
|Pell Lake
|3.5”
|Kenosha
|3.5”
|Mukwonago
|3.4”
|Kenosha
|3.0”
|Franklin
|3.0”
|Elkhorn
|3.0”
|Burlington
|3.0”