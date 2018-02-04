Winter weather advisory for Milw. & south until 9 p.m. Monday
Wind chill advisory for northern counties until 9 a.m. Monday

Weekend Snow Totals – February 4, 2018

Posted 8:25 pm, February 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42PM, February 4, 2018

Here are snow totals from across southeast Wisconsin from Saturday, February 3rd to Sunday, February 4, 2018. Courtesy: National Weather Service

Snow Totals from Feb. 3 & Feb 4, 2018.

Belgium 8.3”
New Berlin 8.0”
Sussex 7.5”
Theresa 7.1”
West Bend 7.0”
Randolph 7.0”
Okauchee Lake 7.0”
Lisbon 7.0”
Butler 7.0”
Sullivan 6.8”
Random Lake 6.5”
Lac La Belle 6.5”
Hartland 6.5”
Cascade 6.5”
Sheboygan 6.4”
Brown Deer 6.3”
Horicon 6.2”
Merton 6.1”
Waukesha 6.0”
Ripon 6.0”
Hartford 6.0”
Germantown 6.0”
Fox Point 6.0”
Watertown 6.0”
Plymouth 5.9”
Racine 5.8”
Pewaukee 5.6”
Pleasant Prairie 5.5”
Oconomowoc 5.5”
Mequon 5.5”
Hustisford 5.5”
Grafton 5.5”
FOX6 Studios 5.5”
Delavan 5.5”
West Allis 5.0”
Wales 5.0”
Fort Atkinson 5.0”
Port Washington 4.6”
Oak Creek 4.6”
Milwaukee 4.5”
Kohler 4.5”
East Troy 4.5”
Eagle 4.5”
Mitchell Int’l. 4.3”
Madison 4.3”
Glendale 4.2”
Whitewater 4.0”
Muskego 4.0”
Franksville 4.0”
Cascade 4.0”
Caledonia 4.0”
Waterford 3.8”
Pell Lake 3.5”
Kenosha 3.5”
Mukwonago 3.4”
Kenosha 3.0”
Franklin 3.0”
Elkhorn 3.0”
Burlington 3.0”