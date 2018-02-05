10 plow trucks hit the road in Burlington as more snow flies ❄️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON -- On Jan. 23, Burlington residents were busy digging out after a storm dumped 8+ inches of snow in the area, and officials were prepared Monday, Feb. 5 as more snow moved across SE Wisconsin.

Ten trucks were out on the roads on Monday evening, and DPW officials said crews wouldn't be stopping for quite some time -- targeting major roads and bridges first, and then residential areas.

Like with any storm, there were some challenges, including a truck that had to be repaired, and quickly. Another challenge -- the bitterly cold temperatures.

"Normally for an event like this we'll start the deployment of about half of the typical snow fleet. For us that's five operators. As the snow progresses and builds in intensity or near the end of the snow event, well call in an additional five units to go into a clean-up phase," Peter Riggs, Burlington DPW said.

When the snow stops, plows will be out for an additional six to eight hours, officials said.