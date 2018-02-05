“It’s winter in Wisconsin:” Constant freezing, thawing wreaks havoc on roads in SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- The City of Mequon is urging residents to keep an eye out for potholes. The constant freezing and thawing is wreaking havoc on the city's roadways.

"I've lived in Mequon -- probably 32, 33 years ago now," said Rich Kolbe, a Mequon resident.

Kolbe said he is used to the ebb and flow of cold weather conditions.

"It's winter in Wisconsin, deal with it right? This is what we signed up for," Kolbe said.

In Mequon's City Hall bulletin, officials warn that recent freezing and thawing is making the roadways more susceptible to "frost heave." That is the uplifting of soil when temperatures take a drastic dip.

Mequon's silty, clay soils have even more potential to expand underground.

"Contract, expand, and then when the weather`s warm, and then leave a bunch of cracks, potholes all over," said Marianne Basso, Mequon resident.

Some of those cracks are making appearances now.

"It's an ongoing thing because of our weather. But I do feel like when we have a tough winter, they get worse," Basso said.

Basso is a dog walker. But she said she is not concerned with current road conditions.

"How can they keep on top of it at all times? So to reassess periodically is a good thing," Basso said.

Crews from Mequon's Department of Public Works have been patching some of the lifted pavement. Permanent repairs will not be made until spring -- to allow for fluctuating temperatures that may lead to more damage.

Until those repairs are made, officials suggest drivers keep the tires on their vehicles properly inflated -- and as always, be cautious when driving in wintry conditions.