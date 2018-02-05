× ‘Lady friendly:’ New Doritos will be quieter, less messy, fit in purses

MILWAUKEE — PepsiCo is set to launch a “lady-friendly” version of Doritos, which will be quieter and less messy than the original.

Global Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said research shows women and men consume the chips differently, as females are less likely to lick their fingers or crunch loudly — especially in public.

The new version will also come in different packaging, designed to better fit in handbags.

Some have criticized the move — with a spokeswoman for the Women’s Equality Party saying the idea plays on gender stereotypes.

There’s no word yet on when the new product could hit shelves.