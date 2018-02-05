Nets trade Tyler Zeller to Bucks for Rashad Vaughn, 2nd-round pick

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Tyler Zeller #44 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a first half basket while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have traded center Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee for guard Rashad Vaughn and a second-round pick.
The Nets say Monday they will get the pick this June if it falls between Nos. 31-47. If not, it will go to Brooklyn in 2020.
Zeller signed with the Nets last summer after spending the three previous seasons with Boston. He averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds and had recently been replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Jarrett Allen.
Vaughn has averaged 3.1 points in 133 games since being taken by the Bucks with the No. 17 pick in the 2015 draft.