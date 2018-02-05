‘Very loud:’ Burst pipe forces 60+ residents of Kenosha assisted living facility to stay elsewhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Residents of an assisted living complex in Kenosha were evacuated by firefighters after a water pipe burst. Even the residents who were unaffected by the water still had to find another place to stay.

From the outside, you couldn't tell Monday, Feb. 5 what forced dozens of residents out on Saturday evening, but around 6:30 p.m., the sound of an alarm came flooding into Sandra Rice's apartment.

"It was very loud," Rice said.

Rice was lucky. The water rushing from the burst pipe in the attic of the Meadowmere assisted living complex never made it to her.

"Yes, thank goodness. Most of the dining room and down by the office, and then upstairs. I guess the third flood got it bad," Rice said.

Kenosha's Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said water cascaded through the building, washing out ceiling tiles and damaging furniture and personal items. More than 60 people were forced to stay off-site on Saturday night.

"With a friend or family member," Rice said.

Rice stayed with her daughter, but she was back safe and sound on Monday. Several restoration services were on hand to clean up Monday, including ServPro.

Chief Leipzig said he was impressed by his department's response, and also by the fast response of the building's management.

Rice said she feels fortunate nothing of hers was affected, but said she's saddened because some of her neighbors weren't so lucky.