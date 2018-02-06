Foxconn Place: 611 Building in downtown Milwaukee will be HQ for Mount Pleasant plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE— Foxconn Technology Group is putting its North American headquarters in downtown Milwaukee. The first questions Governor Scott Walker faced after the announcement were about other jobs leaving Wisconsin. He's now defending his plan to offer Foxconn-sized incentives to another company.

The Taiwan-based company made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 6 and said it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown. The building will be called Foxconn Place.

"We obviously looked at other options and feel this is the right place for us to be," said Alan Yeung, Foxconn U.S. director of strategic initiatives.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn's decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company's "ever-growing footprint" in the state.

The company already signed an incentives deal worth $4.5 billion to put its main operations -- a television screen manufacturing plant -- 30 miles south in Mount Pleasant.

Walker is now asking lawmakers to give Foxconn-sized incentives to a second company, Kimberly-Clark. That company plans to close two plants in Neenah and Fox Crossing, potentially affecting 600 workers.

Democrats say Walker was asleep at the wheel, and was caught off-guard when Kimberly-Clark announced its plans.

Walker says lawmakers should give Kimberly-Clark the same deal Foxconn got, and double what other companies can get. He does not know how much it would cost the state.

"We'd tie it into the same terms per job basis of jobs they'd be able to retain. The key for them or any other major employer in the paper industry is, it depends on the number of jobs they'd be willing to put on the table," said Walker.

It's unclear if it'll make a difference.

A company spokesman said Kimberly-Clark didn't ask for any incentives package and is committed to working with its union before making a final decision. There was no mention of the state.

Foxconn is promising up to 13,000 jobs in Mount Pleasant. Its representatives did not say how many employees would be in downtown Milwaukee, but said Foxconn hoped to eventually outgrow the seven-story building.

