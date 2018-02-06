Jury convicts Robert Tatum in new trial after 2010 shooting deaths of roommates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County jury found Robert Tatum guilty on two counts of first degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Tatum got a new trial after he was not allowed to represent himself in the first -- but the verdict was the same. He was found guilty in the 2010 shooting deaths of his roommates, Rahim Abdullah and Kyle Ippoliti.

Tatum faces two life sentences. He already was convicted of the shotgun murders at a rooming house on Richards St. in 2010. After serving seven years, an appeals court overturned the verdicts and a new trial was scheduled -- so Tatum could act as his own lawyer.

When the two guilty verdicts were read in court on Tuesday afternoon, Tatum tried to have the verdicts thrown out.

"I really can't believe the verdict. I mean like I said I was not allowed to poll the jurors as to my motion to move for mistrial. I was substantially prejudiced in this case i did not receive a fair trial and i still would like to have my fair trial," Tatum said.

The judge accepted the verdict and deputies shackled Tatum to take him back to jail, and Tatum did not go quietly -- he will be back one more time to be sentenced.