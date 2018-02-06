‘Rite of passage:’ Brewers’ Racing Sausages help pack for spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is in the air for the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitchers and catchers report next Wednesday, Feb. 14 for spring training, and preparations were underway Tuesday, Feb. 6.

"Everything you need for spring training is going in that truck," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers' chief operating officer.

On Tuesday, the team loaded up a 16-wheeler bound for Maryvale, Ariz.

"We've got batting helmets. We've got equipment. We've got Johnsonville sausage costumes," said Schlesinger.

The truck, loaded with more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,000 bats and 200 helmets, will arrive by the weekend.

"It's the rite of passage. It's the first sign of spring, despite it being two degrees outside," said Schlesinger.

They won't take everything, however. The players' home jerseys are staying behind and collecting a little dust in the clubhouse. Nearly everything else was bagged up, price checked and then rolled into the big rig headed for Arizona.

