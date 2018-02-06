Robbery crew: 2 men convicted by federal jury after 7 crimes in less than a month

MILWAUKEE — Two men prosecutors say were part of a robbery crew have been convicted by a federal jury in connection with five robberies and two carjackings in less than one month’s time.

Otis Hunter, 24, and Deshawn Evans, 21 were found guilty on all counts, according to the United State’s Attorney’s Office. Hunter was found guilty of conspiracy, three business robberies, two carjackings and five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Evans was found guilty of conspiracy, a business robbery, a carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at trial showed that between Nov. 17, 2016, and Dec. 4, 2016, the men were part of a robbery crew that committed five business robberies and two carjackings, all at gunpoint. Most of the crimes occurred on Milwaukee’s south side.

The evidence established that the men brandished handguns, robbed employees and customers, and, on two occasions, pistol-whipped their victims.

They will be sentenced on April 27. Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 107 years in prison and Evans faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years in prison.

Co-defendants Kelly Scott, Anthony Lindsey and Dominique Rollins, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in some of the robberies and are awaiting sentencing.

The defendants in this case were accused of the following crimes: