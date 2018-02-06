× TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick hit up Pebble Beach Pro Am in 1st big outing as a couple

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick took a big step on Tuesday, Feb. 6 — going out to their first big celebrity event as a couple, and TMZ Sports shared a picture.

TMZ is referring to the couple as “Aaronica.” Rodgers and Patrick hit up the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am on California’s Central Coast — where Rodgers is competing in the golf tournament.

The couple went public with their relationship in January after they were spotted at a private dinner date in Arizona with friends.