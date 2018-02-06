‘Unjustified:’ Family of Donte Shannon, shot, killed by Racine police, files federal civil lawsuit

RACINE — The family of Donte Shannon, 26, who was shot and killed by Racine police on Jan. 17 near 14th and Park in Racine has filed a federal civil suit against the City of Racine and the two Racine police officers involved in this case.

The suit, filed by the estate of Donte Shannon, says “Shannon’s life was taken without lawful justification, by a reckless act and violation of his constitutional rights by two undercover police officers” — Chad Stillman and Peter Boeck. It says the officers “have not been held accountable for their reckless actions despite the demands of a community struck with grief and sorrow.”

According to the lawsuit, Shannon on Jan. 17 spent time at his home with his family on Grand Ave. in Racine, before leaving in his father’s vehicle to go get a haircut. It says he headed southbound on Grand Ave. until he reached 14th St., where he turned left and headed eastbound on 14th until he reached the area near 14th and Park — where he was pulled over by Officer Stillman and Officer Boeck, wearing plain clothes and in an unmarked vehicle. Shannon turned into a driveway in the area.

Shannon then exited his vehicle and took off running through yards — crossing over Park Ave., where he ran into the yard of a home. At this point in time, the lawsuit says Officer Stillman and Officer Boeck fired multiple shots at Shannon, who was struck multiple times in his back and other areas of his body. He was pronounced dead while he was being taken to the hospital.

The lawsuit says the officers’ use of deadly force was “unjustified,” and says the officers “knew Donte from the neighborhood and knew he was not violent.” It says they “knew he was a runner, and he was running away from the officers, not toward them.” The lawsuit says “at no point did Shannon take any action that would justify the use of deadly force.” It says “at no point did Shannon pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to justify the use of deadly force.” It says he “died from multiple, unnecessary gunshot wounds he suffered” at the hands of these officers.

As a result of the officers’ actions, Donte Shannon “lost the opportunity to grow up, get married, have children of his own and live the rest of his life,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit specifically says Shannon’s constitutional rights were violated because the officers fired a weapon at Shannon without justification, they fired at him while his back was facing officers, there was delay in summoning medical assistance and the officers were “reckless and indifferent to the safety of others.” It says the City of Racine is liable because of the failure to train, supervise, control and discipline officers, failure to investigate, punish and discipline prior instances of misconduct, officers “abuse citizens in a manner similar to that alleged by Shannon on a regular basis,” but investigations are done by Racine PD “in a disproportionately small number of cases.”

Shannon’s father told FOX6 News he counted 17 graze and bullet wounds on his son’s body.

Officer Stillman and Officer Boeck, placed on administrative leave after this incident, have been with the department for 15 and 16 years, respectively.

Racine police have said officers pulled Shannon over because he didn’t have a front license plate. They said Shannon stopped and then ran from the car before taking out a gun and aiming it at officers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation. DOJ officials have said they cannot comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the community spoke out about this shooting, which has led to protests, on Jan. 22, during a town hall meeting at Racine City Hall. Some said this shooting was the boiling point amid broken trust with the Racine Police Department. Some asked that officers be equipped with body cameras.

In response to the lawsuit, Scott Letteny, the Racine city attorney, issued this statement:

“The city has not been served with the lawsuit and therefore the city cannot comment at this time.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office said they cannot comment on pending litigation.