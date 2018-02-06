× Woman accused of stealing Salvation Army Red Kettle from Walgreens pleads guilty

CALEDONIA — One of two people accused of stealing a Salvation Army Red Kettle from a Caledonia Walgreens store “to support their heroin habit” has pleaded guilty.

Alicia Wojtowicz, 34, on Tuesday, Feb. 6 pleaded guilty to theft of movable property, less than $2,500 as party to a crime. She was then sentenced to one year of probation, with 180 days of conditional jail time (which was stayed).

Her boyfriend, Jacob Doppke, 35, faces one cout of theft of movable propoerty, less than $2,500 and one count of entry into locked coin box — both as party to a crime. He has a status conference set for Feb. 19.

Prosecutors say they stole the kettle with an estimated $200 inside to support their heroin addictions. Investigators say Wojtowicz was previously fired from her job at Taco Bell, after she stole a donation jar there.

Police said their arrests were thanks to “tips from several individuals” who viewed the suspects’ photo.