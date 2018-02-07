× Expand Amtrak service for Foxconn plant? Public Transportation Review Board to consider idea

MILWAUKEE — A possible expansion of Amtrak service between Milwaukee and Chicago is up for consideration when the Public Transportation Review Board and members of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission meet on Thursday, Feb. 8.

A news release issued on Wednesday, Feb.7 indicates the proposed expansion could add three additional round trip runs between the two cities. There is also talk about the possibility it could offer a way for employees of Foxconn to get to the Mount Pleasant development — from either Milwaukee or Chicago.

The Public Transportation Review Board’s meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday at City Hall (200 E. Wells St.) in Room 301-B.