‘Happy tears:’ Parents of kids with Down syndrome call new Gerber baby selection ‘really important’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He's a year old, and already breaking barriers. The new Gerber spokesbaby is shining a light on those with special needs.

Lucas Warren is from Dalton, Georgia, and he has Down syndrome. Parents of children like him are celebrating his selection as the new Gerber baby.

At the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Wednesday, Feb. 7, cooking lessons were underway. There was enthusiasm as the kids prepared dinner.

"I like to do my cooking skills. I'm actually cutting this chicken into little pieces," Tilly Gillard, 16, said.

The most excitement on this night came from their parents.

"I was so ecstatic," Terri Hurst, parent said.

Hurst and others celebrated the big announcement that showcases a special child just like theirs in a major ad campaign. Lucas Warren was chosen from 140,000 other submissions.

"I literally screamed in my car and just got happy tears," Hurst said.

Hurst has two children with Down syndrome, and said she's optimistic the new Gerber baby will promote inclusion.

"The face of Down Syndrome is beautiful and for the world to see that and to just experience the love a parent of a child with Down syndrome experiences and sees is just amazing," Hurst said.

For advocates, Lucas represents acceptance, and his big smile is raising awareness.

"To see a baby with Down syndrome in such a nationally-recognized platform is really important," Rachel Reit, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin said.

As part of winning the Gerber Baby Contest, Lucas gets $50,000. Parents and advocates said they really want to see more advertisers include children with special needs.