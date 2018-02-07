‘I will be retiring:’ James Harpole removes himself from consideration for interim MPD chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief James Harpole has removed himself from consideration for the position of interim police chief for the Milwaukee Police Department. In a letter from Harpole to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), Harpole says he'll be retiring from MPD effective Feb. 16.

Harpole was one of three finalists for the interim post named last week. The others include Inspector Michael Brunson and Captain Alfonso Morales.

The interim police chief, once named, will take over when Police Chief Ed Flynn leaves the post on Friday, Feb. 16. Harpole will retire on the same date, according to his letter.

A news release by the FPC stated the following about Harpole's decision:

"The board members and staff of the FPC have reluctantly accepted this news and wish to thank Assistant Chief Harpole for his over 30 years of service to our community. He is a Milwaukee native who began his career with the department as a Police Aide, and while rising through the ranks he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of character and integrity."

The public will have a chance to hear from the remaining two candidates on Thursday, Feb. 8. They are expected to appear at a south side community forum at Mexican Fiesta Flores Hall at 2997 S. 20th St. in Milwaukee.

The FPC intends to name the interim police chief during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15.