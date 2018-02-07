Mount Pleasant landowners get 140 percent of land value for property on future Foxconn site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant officials have confirmed the amount of the offers they are making to landowners on the future site of the Foxconn plant.

Back in December, FOX6 News watched as Sherri Shaver tried to catch a bright yellow parakeet -- a memento from her final days on a piece of property along Braun Rd. in Racine County. On Wednesday, Feb. 7, crews worked down the road from Shaver's home to install large water mains that will serve the Foxconn plant in Mount Pleasant.

"You're seeing all these pipes and it's like, 'Oh, they're gonna be doing my road pretty soon -- and pretty soon, they're gonna be leveling my house,'" Shaver said.

The Village of Mount Pleasant has announced it is offering remaining homeowners 140 percent of the market value of their property. For those with vacant land, the offer is $50,000 an acre.

While some farmers are becoming millionaires, even if they did not ask for it, others like Shaver will not get a fortune. Shaver has said she asked her attorney to negotiate a deal with the village.

"It'll be a shorter time period than going through the appraisal and all that," Shaver said. "I just want it over with. It's been very hard to go through all this."

Shaver confirmed the village is offering her 140 percent.

In a statement, Village President Dave DeGroot said, "This is prime property in a desirable location. The amount the village is willing to give reflects that."

Shaver said she knows it will soon be time to go, but she did catch that parakeet. When she leaves, she and 'Sunshine' do not expect to look back.

"I'm not going to. I don't wanna see it. I don't wanna see them tearing my house down. It's gonna be really hard," Shaver said.

The village says homeowners will also be paid for relocation expenses.

Mount Pleasant is buying the properties as part of a $764 million local incentives package for Foxconn, which could receive a total of about $4.5 billion in total subsidies.