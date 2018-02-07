Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:57 am, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58AM, February 7, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 6 and early Wednesday morning, Feb. 7.

Officers were called out to the area of 95th and Allyn around 10:30 p.m.

Police say one person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a motive or arrests at this time.

Shooting near 95th and Allyn

 

The second shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. near 62nd and Florist.

Police say the victim in this case is expected to survive.

At this time, there’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

Shooting near 62nd and Florist

