Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 6 and early Wednesday morning, Feb. 7.

Officers were called out to the area of 95th and Allyn around 10:30 p.m.

Police say one person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on a motive or arrests at this time.

The second shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. near 62nd and Florist.

Police say the victim in this case is expected to survive.

At this time, there’s no word on what led up to the shooting.