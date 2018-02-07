‘Put the guns down:’ 1 hurt after shots fired into homes in Milwaukee, West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE/WEST ALLIS -- Gunshots were fired into two homes overnight Tuesday, Feb. 6 in West Allis and Milwaukee.

Officials said shots rang out around 1 a.m., at a house near 110th and West National in West Allis. Police rushed to the scene and confirmed gun violence. Fortunately, no one was hit inside the home.

That wasn't the case at the home hit near 62nd and Florist in Milwaukee. Not long after the West Allis shooting, shots were fired into the upper flat of a duplex on the northwest side. Police said a man, 47, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"I heard about 10 shots," said a neighbor.

Neighbors near the Milwaukee shooting said the area has changed, with people often moving in and out. It is concerning for those who want to stay safe.

"It's scary because I got kids. Bullets ain't got no names on it, so I appreciate it if everybody just put the guns down and do something positive," said Core Wilson, neighbor.

Milwaukee police said they continue to investigate and search for suspects.

West Allis police said their investigation continues as well.

There is no reason to believe the two shootings are related.