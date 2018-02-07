‘Temporary change:’ Children under 12 not allowed in Froedtert birth centers this flu season

Additionally, any visitor with fever or influenza-like illness (fever, cough or sore throat) should *not* visit any patient in the hospital.

Froedtert officials said in a statement: “We know this restriction may be difficult for some of our patient families. This temporary change is being made to limit the spread of the flu. Patient safety is our primary goal. The restriction will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly as new information about the flu season becomes available.”

To avoid the flu, you’re encouraged to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and stay out of crowds — and if you haven’t already, get a flu shot. It’s the best way to protect yourself and others, Froedtert officials said. They noted that even if you develop the flu, your symptoms are likely to be milder if you’ve had a flu shot.