‘Temporary change:’ Children under 12 not allowed in Froedtert birth centers this flu season
WAUWATOSA — Froedtert Hospital officials on Wednesday, Feb. 7 announced they’re limiting visitor access to birth centers at Froedtert Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Community Memorial Hospitals during the remainder of the flu season — effective Thursday, Feb. 8.
You’re asked to please *not* bring children under the age of 12 to visit any patient in these birth centers, as they will not be allowed inside.
Additionally, any visitor with fever or influenza-like illness (fever, cough or sore throat) should *not* visit any patient in the hospital.
Froedtert officials said in a statement: “We know this restriction may be difficult for some of our patient families. This temporary change is being made to limit the spread of the flu. Patient safety is our primary goal. The restriction will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly as new information about the flu season becomes available.”
To avoid the flu, you’re encouraged to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and stay out of crowds — and if you haven’t already, get a flu shot. It’s the best way to protect yourself and others, Froedtert officials said. They noted that even if you develop the flu, your symptoms are likely to be milder if you’ve had a flu shot.