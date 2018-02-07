‘We are planting seeds for our future:’ Career day held at Rufus King Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A group of local professionals went back to school Wednesday, Feb. 7 -- spending the morning at Milwaukee's Rufus King Middle School for career day.

Shyla Deacon is a long-time teacher who recently left the classroom to pursue a full-time career as an education advocate. She came back to Rufus King Middle School Wednesday to encourage kids to follow their dreams at any age.

"You have to start thinking about those things as soon as possible. I started thinking about what I wanted to be when I was 6 years old," said Deacon.

Deacon and more than a dozen other volunteers with the Kappa Phi Fraternity have adopted the school.

"It's a no-brainer," said Darian Luckett, Kappa Phi Fraternity.

They spend time with these students on a regular basis -- because they believe stepping out of the office and into the classroom is a good investment.

"We are planting seeds for our future," said Luckett.

Not only in these kids, but the Milwaukee community.

"We gotta make it for ourselves. If we don't make it, who's gonna make it? We're the next generation. We gotta do it," said Nariah Morgan, eighth-grader.

Milwaukee Public Schools has similar partnerships with other groups. On Wednesday, Feb. 7 the district announced a similar program with the local office of the FBI.