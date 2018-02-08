Accused of stealing $68 of underwear: Suspect charged after allegedly punching officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- 31-year-old Darryl Griffin of Milwaukee faces three criminal charges including two felonies for an incident that unfolded on Friday, Jan. 26 outside the Kohl's Department Store at Bayshore Town Center.

Griffin faces the following charges:

Battery or threat to law enforcement officer

Resist officer - substantial bodily harm

Retail theft (misdemeanor)

According to the police report in this case, officers were called to the Kohl's around 8 p.m. for a report of a retail theft in progress. The loss prevention officer indicated he witnessed Griffin "select and conceal 2 airs of 'Jockey' underwear in a Kohl's bag." Griffin then allegedly walked towards the middle of the store, then walked towards the doors and exited the store.

When officers and the loss prevention supervisor approached Griffin, the police report says Griffin "tensed up and swung and punched" one police officer in the face. Griffin was then tased and handcuffed by Glendale police officers.

The loss prevention officer gave to police a Kohl's receipt for the merchandise taken from the store. It totaled $68.

One officer who was punched suffered a bloody nose in this incident. A second officer suffered cuts on his hand.

Griffin made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 2. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Feb. 9.