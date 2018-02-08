Interim MPD chief candidates answer questions from the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For more than 90 minutes, the two men looking to take over once Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn retires, answered your questions at a public forum was held Thursday, February 8th at the Mexican Fiesta Banquet Hall at 20th and Oklahoma.

"I was born and raised here in the City of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Police Captain Alfonso Morales.

We're getting a better idea of the two men being considered for interim police chief.

"I've been here, basically, all of my adult life," said Milwaukee Police Inspector Michael Brunson.

Inspector Michael Brunson, and Captain Alfonso Morales -- both internal candidates -- spent Thursday night sharing their views on everything from leadership, two what role "immigration and customs enforcement" should have with the department.

"It would be extremely counter productive for us to now be agents or an extension of ICE," said Brunson.

"We need to engage in and communicate with this community and gain their trust," said Morales.

Also discussed: releasing body camera footage in officer-involved shootings.

"Why do people want to see the video? Because there is a lack of public trust. That's more important to me -- to have that public trust," Morales said.

"I would definitely endeavor to be as open and transparent as possible without negatively impacting the investigation," Brunson said.

The forum comes hours after current Chief Ed Flynn, blasted the Fire and Police Commission for their handling of the hiring process.

"They could have easily elevated the number two person, then hired a search firm and done a nationwide search," said Flynn.

The number two he's talking about is Assistant Chief James Harpole, who initially put his name into consideration for interim chief, but unexpectedly announced Wednesday, he's withdrawing his candidacy and retiring.

That leaves Brunson and Morales for the FPC to choose from.