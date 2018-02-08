Parents, kids await word of snow day in Kenosha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- There is no snow emergency in Milwaukee, but there is one going into effect in Kenosha late Thursday, February 8th -- and as for school being canceled there, parents and kids will have to wait several more hours for the decision.

It is the biggest question all over southeast Wisconsin: will there or won't there be school in the morning? As cancellations pile up across the region, at Nash Elementary School in Kenosha, parents are guaranteed an early morning.

Kenosha Unified School District says, "Due to the changing nature of this storm, the decision will be made tomorrow [Friday] morning, to ensure the most up-to-date weather reports."

Inside Prairie Side True Value, the decision is not much clearer when you ask a five-year-old.

"I think tomorrow will be a school day and a snow day," said five-year-old Sadie Edwards.

Sadie Edwards, joined her siblings, Bella and Hudson, and their dad, Craig, to pick up much needed supplies.

"I got a text from my wife at like 2:00, who said pick up some salt on the way home -- we're all out," Craig said.

The store has been busy.

"Here's the boxes. And we've been bringing them in in from the warehouse out back all day," said Gary Dickes.

Snowblowers, shovels and repairs are bringing a smile to Gary Dickes' face. He can't sit still without being asked for help.

As some folks worry just about the cleanup headed this way, younger parents will be glued to the cancellation messages on Friday.

"It's going to be interesting going in Milwaukee tomorrow, but I'm sure they'll enjoy it with a snow day," said Edwards.

In Kenosha, the snow emergency goes into effect at 11:30 p.m., and lasts through noon on Friday. There's no parking on any streets, and it will be enforced.