Travelers face flight delays, cancellations ahead of winter snowstorm

MILWAUKEE -- The winter weather is throwing a wrench in some travel plans. Especially if your flight goes through Chicago. About a dozen flights are canceled on the blue board at General Mitchell International Airport.

"This morning, she texted me and was like, 'our flight is canceled,'" said Samantha Halinski, lives in Chicago.

It's not the way a group of three friends wanted to start their vacation. Their flight from Chicago to Vegas was canceled -- but the weather won't ruin their girls trip.

"We weren't going to let a little snow bother us," said Halinski.

The group searched for flights and made the trek up north and found help at Mitchell International Airport.

"We made a few phone calls and we looked up a few prices and we booked a flight from Milwaukee to Vegas," Halinski said.

They are some of the lucky ones. Nationwide, hundreds of flights have been canceled ahead of the snowstorm.

"Our crews are trained and ready to go," said Harold Mester, Mitchell International Airport.

At Mitchell Airport, preparations are underway trying to make sure snow doesn't halt travel.

"We have snow teams who are prepared to keep the runways and taxiways clear and try to minimize impact on airlines," said Mester.

The group of three friends were happy to get out while they could.

"We're very excited that we're going to actually get to make this trip," said Stephanie Sandoval, lives in Chicago.

Ready for sunshine and relaxation, all thanks to Milwaukee.

"Packers country came through," said Kayleigh Strods, lives in Chicago.

In addition to watching the weather, travelers may want to keep in touch with your airline and sign up for text alerts.