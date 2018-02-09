119 salt trucks, 120 garbage trucks deployed Friday morning to tackle snowy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works say 119 salt trucks with front plow blades mounted are working on city main streets before the morning commute -- and 120 garbage trucks with front plow blades mounted have been deployed to address side streets.

DPW crews will work 12-hour shifts on City streets until the clean-up is complete

DPW officials are asking residents to be patient, as it takes crews 12-18 hours to make more than 7,000 lane miles of City of Milwaukee streets safe and passable.

Motorists are asked to SLOW DOWN, plan for extra time to get to their destination, and give salt truck drivers extra room to do their work. Additionally, residents SHOULD NOT shovel, blow, or plow snow back into the streets.

Milwaukee County Transit System officials say they are running today, however, some routes may be delayed. Track your bus in real-time here.

REMINDER: Most garbage and recycling collections have been suspended for Friday, Feb. 9.