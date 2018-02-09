Kenosha County residents dig out after snowfall; schools closed Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Unified School District will be closed Friday, Feb. 9 due to the weather. This, as a winter storm moves across the Great Lakes.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon was expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

According the FOX6 Weather Experts, high snowfall will be near to the Illinois border with much lighter amounts farther north. Snow will end this afternoon with just a few snow showers possible overnight and Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s through the weekend but we start warming next week with low 30s expected.