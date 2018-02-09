× Plea deal: Spencer Lewis enters guilty plea in murder of 2 West Allis brothers

MILWAUKEE — A plea deal has been reached in the case against 15-year-old Spencer Lewis of Milwaukee. He pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 9 in connection with the murder of two brothers in West Allis last February.

The victims in this case are 17-year-old Trajan Edwards and 19-year-old CJ Edwards. The two were found shot in a home near 89th and Grant in West Allis on Feb. 12, 2017. CJ was found deceased in the home. Trajan died in a hospital two days later.

Lewis faced two counts of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted armed robbery, use of force. He was charged as an adult. He will now be sentenced on April 6.