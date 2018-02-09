× Teens accused in threat to “shoot up” high school now bound over for trial

KENOSHA — Two teens charged in connection with a threat that was made to Indian Trail High School and Academy were bound over for trial on Friday, Feb. 9. The accused are Lozamar Alexis Jr. and Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas. They are accused of the now widely shared conversation on the social media app Snapchat.

Alexis Jr. and Moore-Thomas, both 17, have each been charged with one count of making terrorist threats, as party to a crime. This, for their role in an alleged crime that forced Indian Trail to shut down due to the threat on Thursday, Feb. 1. Investigators say an upset Alexis wrote to his friend in Milwaukee, “I’m shooting up ITA tomorrow” — with Moore-Thomas replying: “Go ahead.”

Alexis is accused of responding, “I don’t care who I hit,” “I swear to God I am. I’m sick of it. I’ve reached my breaking point.”

Prosecutors say the private message was soon share publicly by Moore-Thomas. He later told authorities he did so “as a joke.”

Once the post began to explode online, Moore-Thomas tried to make things right by posting multiple follow-up messages including, “No one gonna shoot the school. I repeat no one gonna shot the school. It’s a joke…”

It was too late. Kenosha police were flooded with calls from concerned parents, school administrators closed the school for the day.

Alexis Jr. and Moore-Thomas will enter pleas to the charges against them on Feb. 21.