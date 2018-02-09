US Marshals seek Randy Johnson, a criminal that cut off his GPS monitoring device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who cut off his GPS monitoring device. He is considered a danger to the community. Agents believe given his criminal past, he is likely armed.

“Randy Johnson is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service for violation of supervised release,” the agent on his case said.

Johnson landed on the radar of authorities when while out on supervised release. He cut off his monitoring device in October 2017. Agents say he refused to follow the rules of his parole.

“He had numerous violations related to drugs,” the agent explained. “He tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol consumption.”

Johnson is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has other distinguishable tattoos like a Brewers logo on his arm with skulls. The words "who's the realist" are also tattooed on his right arm with a building on fire. The most notable tattoo is "death before dishonor” on his neck.

Johnson was indicted in 2015 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“He had a charge for intentional homicide he also has priors that include recklessly endangering safety,” the agent said.

U.S. Marshals consider Johnson as dangerous. He is likely armed. His last known address is in the area of 45th and Chambers.

On the street, Johnson goes by the alias of Megamind. In addition, his criminal history is covered with armed robbery, robbery by use of force, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of narcotics.

Agents are now turning to the public asking for any tips that could lead to an arrest.

“If they see him contact local law enforcement. Don't approach him,” the agent said.