1 man dead, 1 wounded in Town of Madison bar shooting

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — Police say one man is dead and another wounded after a shooting at a bar in central Wisconsin.

Town of Madison police officers were in the parking lot of Pitcher’s Pub early Saturday when they heard gunfire and saw two men running through the lot.

Police Chief Scott Gregory says one man was shot in the head and was treated for his injuries. The man with him was a relative and was not hurt.

Gregory says another man was found on the side of the building with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be a “targeted act” and not random.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports authorities have not released the name of the man who was killed.