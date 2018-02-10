× 3 dead in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed the deaths to Phoenix TV station KPHO . Authorities say there were at least seven people on board, but it’s unclear how many injuries there are.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage.

Federal authorities will investigate.