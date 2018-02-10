“A little bit of happiness:” Visiting Angels bring smiles to seniors with special Valentine’s Day delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- Roses are red, the winter gives blues, but a local organization makes sure their clients are treated special like you. A Valentine's surprise is uplifting the elderly in many ways.

With a little tap on the door, Jeremy Chapman prepares to knock the socks off Hazel Hurum.

"We've got flowers for you," Chapman said.

Chapman, the owner of Visiting Angels of Greater Waukesha made a special delivery.

Bearing a beautiful bouquet and a sweet gesture showing their clients they care.

"We've got a box of chocolates for you as well! It brings a little bit of happiness," Chapman said. "We want to say we love you and say happy Valentine's Day."

Smiling from ear to ear, Hurum was filled with joy despite her loved ones living out-of-state.

"I don't get to see my family very often so this is really special," Hurum said.

This moment was memorable for the 97-year-old who spends her days with Visiting Angels.

"I wouldn't be able to stay here without Visiting Angels," Hurum said.

Helping physically and most importantly -- emotionally.

"They are genuine friends and that is great," Chapman said.

A companion that's essential especially during the winter and holiday time.

"The Visiting Angels are really very nice," Hurum said.

A small act of kindness goes a long way.

"Research indicated that with our elderly population after receiving flowers: over 80% have had a reduction in depression and even enhanced memory skills and the willingness to be more social with others and feel less lonely," Chapman said.

Overall it's an arrangement helping seniors continue to thrive in more ways that one.