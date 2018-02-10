‘Great way to give back:’ Couple on mission to build home to help Racine County foster children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A Racine County couple is trying to take the first steps to solve the foster care crisis. The county has a major foster home shortage.

"This is what we perceive the intake room looking like," said Heather Lojeski.

It's a home Heather and Mark Lojeski, have been dreaming about. It's not meant for the two of them, but for the hundreds of children in need in Racine County.

"This is a chance to say, 'yes, you're valuble. You have value to us,'" said Mark Lojeski.

The Lojeskis help foster children with their organization, "Faith, Hope and Love," and now they want to open a place for those kids to stay while they look for more permanent homes.

"Our goal is that we will be able to take children in for the first 24 hours up to 30 days," said Heather.

Currently, there are 340 foster children being placed in Racine County, but there's a major lack of foster parents. Kids are sometimes placed in other cities.

The Lojeskis say a receiving home would give case workers time to find suitable parents while keeping families together.

"This will allow both sibling groups to stay together and also to keep children within Racine County," said Heather.

Before it can happen they need the money. Saturday, February 10th, hey asked for help at the Racine County Home Show. They've raised $10,000 and are working toward $200,000 -- and they've teamed up with area companies.

"We hope that us starting this motion will help others do the same thing down the road," said Chris Bower, Bower Design and Construction.

It's a dream to help children -- inspiring others to do the same.

"It's just a really great way to give back to your community," Heather said.

The Lojeskis says this is only part of a solution. More foster parents are needed in the community -- something they encourage people to look into.

If you'd like to donate to Faith, Hope and Love, CLICK HERE.