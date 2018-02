× North Shore Fire and Rescue: 2-year-old nearly drowns at hotel pool in Glendale

GLENDALE — The North Shore Fire and Rescue tells FOX6 a 2-year-old child is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a hotel pool in Glendale.

It happened at the La Quinta Inn located near North Port Washington Road and Richter Place around 10 a.m.

Authorities say a bystander assisted in resuscitation.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.