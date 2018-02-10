Pond hockey players “support the ice rinks” at 2nd annual Center Street Hoser Mid-Winter Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Outside, there's lots of beautiful snow and cold weather -- the perfect time to get out the skates and sticks and play some pond hockey. The Center Street Hoser Mid-Winter Classic was held at Center Street Park on Saturday, February 10th.

The park is on the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border and the Hosers have had the rink for four years -- but this is the second time they've done a pond hockey tournament.

It was a day jam-packed with games; pitting five local teams against each other. And it's not just about getting together for some friendly competition...

"We use it as a fundraiser for the park to support the ice rinks as we do here as well as the rest of the work for the park," said Brad O'Brien, Center Street Hoser Mid-Winter Classic.

The winning team was awarded the Hoser Cup -- a vintage, mid-century hockey trophy.