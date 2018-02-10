× Snowmobiler dies in crash with tree in northern Wisconsin

CONOVER— Authorities say a snowmobiler was killed in a weekend crash in northern Wisconsin.

The Vilas County sheriff’s office say a 911 caller reported the crash on the shoreline of Buckatabon Lake early Saturday. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the snowmobile driver was dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the snowmobiler was driving at a high rate of speed on the lake shore and struck a tree. The crash is still under investigation.