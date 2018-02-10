The Beef Lady shows recipe that is both delicious and good for you

MILWAUKEE -- February is National Heart Health Month and you can work towards better health while still enjoying what you eat. The Beef Lady shows how to make a beef confetti taco salad that's both delicious and good for you.
Beef Confetti Taco Salad
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 2/3 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 medium tomatoes, chopped (about one cup)
- 8 cups mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup diced bell pepper
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
Instructions
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; keep warm.
- Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160?°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Line 4 plates with salad greens. Divide beef mixture among 4 plates. Top beef with cheese, tomato, pepper and onion. Garnish with olives and dressing, as desired.
- Cook's Tip: Optional Toppings: sliced ripe olives, prepared ranch or French dressing
Test Kitchen Tips
