× Boy, 14, dies after failing to negotiate curve while riding snowmobile

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A boy, 14, from Jefferson, was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Township of Sumner in Jefferson County.

According to sheriff’s officials, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Highway A/Advent Rd.

An investigation has revealed a snowmobile operated by the boy was traveling on a snowmobile trail in the area when the boy failed to negotiate a curve and went off the trail. Fellow riders and passersby assisted in life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

Those life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful.

An investigation is ongoing.