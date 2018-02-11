Mukwonago teen returns to soccer field after open heart surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO--Morgan Christensen is a senior at Mukwonago High School. She plays soccer for the girl's team. Beside that she plays in a fall for a club team, plays indoors for a Brookfield team and also plays Futsal in Hartland. She says playing soccer is a passion for her and loves to play as much as possible. But last year that was all put on hold. She went in for a physical and they found a heart murmur. Then a cardiologist said that she had a hole between her right and left atrium. She then had to have open heart surgery. She has since recovered and returned to the field. In her first game back she scored a goal. Morgan says she will attend UW Milwaukee in the fall, and study nursing. She wants to give back and help sick kids in need. For more information on the Herma Heart Institute click here.

Morgan Christensen

Mukwonago High School Senior

Soccer