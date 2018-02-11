‘On my bucket list:’ Door County Sled Dogs offer rides in Milwaukee in celebration of their birthdays 🎂

MILWAUKEE — The Door County Sled Dogs on Sunday, Feb. 11 were in Milwaukee celebrating their birthday. For the first time in three years, there was enough snow on the ground for fans to take a ride.

“This is fabulous. This is so wonderful because these dogs need it,” Mara Nelson, a volunteer said. “We give the dogs a job, which is to help pull the sled and they love it. They look forward to it. We tell our dogs ‘it’s time to go to work’ and they get excited and off we go.”

“We have never done anything like that before, so that’s what sounded like fun,” Dan Galligan, visitor said.

“This was on my bucket list, so we’ve been trying to dogsled for the last couple years, so we came two hours in the snow today, but it was worth it,” Cathy Ford, visitor said.

David Edwards also drove in for the occasion, all the way from Minneapolis.

“This was our first chance to get out and see them in action. We just drove. It’s like five, six hours. Yeah it’s not that far,” Edwards said.

Fans took sled rides through McKinley Marina Sunday and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the pups.

“Because they’re rescues, we don’t know their exact birthdays, so we just came up with one date in February and said ‘it’s everybody’s birthday,’ because birthdays are special and each dog needs a birthday,” Nelson said.

The Door County Sled Dogs is a nonprofit organization, with all proceeds going toward the care of the Huskies. CLICK HERE to learn more.