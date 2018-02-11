× Police: Boy suffers life-threatening injuries when ambulance struck by alleged drunk driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say an ambulance carrying a young boy to a North Carolina hospital with his mother was hit by a drunken driver, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem Police Lt. Rick Newnum said investigators believe the child was in stable condition before the crash early Sunday on a highway north of downtown Winston-Salem. Newnum said it appears that the crash further injured the child and left him with critical injuries.

Newnum said the boy was being transported with his mother to a Winston-Salem area hospital when the crash happened.

Newnum didn’t have an exact age for the boy or further details on why he was being brought to the area before the crash happened.

Three adults on the ambulance had minor injuries. The ambulance was based in Wise, Virginia.