Snow Totals – Feb. 11, 2018
Here is a list of snow totals from across Southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday night, Feb. 10 to Sunday morning, Feb. 11.
|Wind Point
|6.1”
|Wind Lake
|5.0”
|Kenosha
|4.6”
|Pell Lake
|4.5”
|Mitchell Int’l.
|4.3”
|Oak Creek
|4.2”
|Delavan
|4.0”
|Waukesha
|4.0”
|Pleasant Prairie
|3.8”
|North Bay
|3.7”
|Greendale
|3.6”
|Sullivan
|3.6”
|Franklin
|3.6”
|Lake Geneva
|3.5”
|New Berlin
|3.4”
|Palmyra
|3.4”
|Caledonia
|3.3”
|Elkhorn
|3.3”
|Elmwood Park
|3.3”
|Glendale
|3.2”
|Mequon
|3.2”
|Pewaukee
|3.0”
|West Allis
|3.0”
|Brown Deer
|3.0”
|Grafton
|3.0”
|Mukwonago
|3.0”
|Brookfield
|2.8”
|Hartford
|2.8”
|Oconomowoc
|2.7”
|Bayside
|2.5”
|Lake Mills
|2.5”
|West Bend
|2.5”
|Shorewood
|2.5”
|Racine
|2.3”
|Belgium
|2.3”
|Sheboygan
|2.0”
|Watertown
|2.0”
|North Fond du Lac
|1.0”