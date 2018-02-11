Snow Totals – Feb. 11, 2018

Here is a list of snow totals from across Southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday night, Feb. 10 to Sunday morning, Feb. 11.

Wind Point 6.1”
Wind Lake 5.0”
Kenosha 4.6”
Pell Lake 4.5”
Mitchell Int’l. 4.3”
Oak Creek 4.2”
Delavan 4.0”
Waukesha 4.0”
Pleasant Prairie 3.8”
North Bay 3.7”
Greendale 3.6”
Sullivan 3.6”
Franklin 3.6”
Lake Geneva 3.5”
New Berlin 3.4”
Palmyra 3.4”
Caledonia 3.3”
Elkhorn 3.3”
Elmwood Park 3.3”
Glendale 3.2”
Mequon 3.2”
Pewaukee 3.0”
West Allis 3.0”
Brown Deer 3.0”
Grafton 3.0”
Mukwonago 3.0”
Brookfield 2.8”
Hartford 2.8”
Oconomowoc 2.7”
Bayside 2.5”
Lake Mills 2.5”
West Bend 2.5”
Shorewood 2.5”
Racine 2.3”
Belgium 2.3”
Sheboygan 2.0”
Watertown 2.0”
North Fond du Lac 1.0”