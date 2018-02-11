× St. Francis police issue warning after reports of suspicious shoveler going door-to-door

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police on Sunday, Feb. 11 issued a warning to residents after receiving complaints regarding a suspicious shoveler.

Police said they’ve received information that a white man has been going door-to-door in St. Francis, asking to shovel for money. It’s believed this person may be casing homes, to see if residents are home, as well as checking car doors.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s with a ponytail. He has pockmarks on his face, and stands 6’5″ to 6’6″ tall, with an average build. He’s been described as wearing a tan Carhart jacket and blue jeans — carrying a shovel.

There was a similar incident in Cudahy. Police arrested Michael Falkenstein, 24, in late January. Investigators say he went door-to-door, asking if anyone needed their driveways shoveled and when no one was home, he broke in. Falkenstein was released on $1,000 signature bond on Jan. 30.

On Friday morning, Feb. 9, several neighbors got a knock on their door from a man offering to help clear the snow. Falkenstein was not arrested Friday, but police said they took him home and ordered him to stop soliciting.

Police in St. Francis are asking that residents be aware of their surroundings, lock their homes and car doors and call police to report any suspicious activity.