Suspect faces capital murder charge in death of Texas officer, killed while responding to shots fired

RICHARDSON, Texas — A suspect faces a capital murder charge in the death of a Richardson, Texas, police officer, jail records show.

Brandon De McCall, 26, is being held in the Collin County jail following the Wednesday evening, Feb. 7 incident.

The slain officer, David Sherrard, was a 14-year veteran of the Richardson department, Chief Jim Spivey said at a press conference Thursday. Sherrard leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Sherrard died after responding to a shots fired call at an apartment complex.

When they arrived, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, Spivey said. While some officers provided first aid to that individual, who later died, an investigation led others to a nearby apartment.

Upon entry to the apartment, the suspect began firing on the officers, striking Sherrard, Spivey told reporters.

The suspect, who was firing randomly, had barricaded himself inside the apartment, according to CNN affiliate KTVT, prompting a four-hour standoff with police.

Sherrard was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later, Sgt. Kevin Perlich, a spokesman with Richardson police, told CNN.

Other officers were ultimately able to arrest the suspect.

Police in the nearby city of Plano are investigating the incident. They said the man found by officers at the scene has died.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley identified him as Rene Gamez, a resident of the apartment complex. The suspect and Gamez, 30, are known to each other, Tilley said.

“We ask that along with the officers family, you keep this victims family in your thoughts and prayers also,” the department tweeted.

CNN has reached out to McCall’s attorneys for comment.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the officer’s death “a loss to all enforcement and everyone in our great state.”