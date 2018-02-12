Caught on camera: MPD needs help to track down attempted robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an attempted robbery at Landmark Credit Union — located on Kinnickinnic Avenue.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note, but then fled before obtaining anything.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6’1” tall, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a Carhartt jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.